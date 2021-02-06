The streets of Yangon (Burma) see two opposing camps in the street: the demonstrators and the riot police. The activists make their demands heard peacefully, day and night. They are speaking out against the military coup that took place Monday, February 1 in the country. “People are educated, they are not violent. We protest peacefully and freely“, says Kyi Lwin, street vendor.

The army seized power last Monday. Head of government of the country, Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested. According to her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw, she would be under house arrest but at her home and not at the government residence. Threats of sanction against Burma have been announced by the European Union and the United States. For its part, blocked by Russia and China, the UN Security Council has not denounced a putsch.