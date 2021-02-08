Nervous face to face between police officers and Burmese demonstrators. The commander-in-chief of the army now has full powers in Burma. The military junta seems tempted by repression. Water cannons were used on Monday February 8 against protesters in the administrative capital of the country.

During this time, the putschist general is justified on television. He says he took power because the last legislative elections were, according to him, tainted with fraud. He promises new elections. But the street refuses this coup. Thousands of protesters march through the streets with three fingers raised, a rallying sign inspired by a blockbuster movie saga. All over Yangon, the portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi can be seen. Criticized abroad, she remains an icon for her people.

