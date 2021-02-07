The protest continues in Burma, nearly a week after the military coup that overthrew and placed under house arrest the head of the civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi. Several tens of thousands of Burmese opposed to the coup d’etat demonstrated again in Rangoon (Burma), Sunday February 7.

The protesters planned to meet in front of the town hall, but access to the area was blocked by barricades. Several groups marched through the town, where riot police were deployed in large numbers. No clashes have been reported at this stage.

Protesters waved signs: “Respect our vote”, “free Mother Suu”, in reference to Aung San Suu Kyi. Others waved flags in the colors of his party, the National League for Democracy (LND), and made the three-fingered salute, a gesture of resistance. Another rally was held in Mandalay, in the center of the country.

Despite orders to block the internet and social media by the military, Sunday’s rally in Yangon was webcast on Facebook. Communication tools remain very disrupted: Internet only works “at 14% of its usual levels” and “the cuts affect the whole country”, said the specialized NGO Netblocks.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people had already demonstrated in several cities to condemn the February 1 putsch, which put an end to a fragile ten-year democratic transition.

The arrests continue: more than 160 people have been arrested, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, based in Rangoon.