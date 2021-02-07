Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, had a massive protest on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people gathered in front of the city hall of the economic capital. Mobilizations were also recorded in other cities of the Asian country. The most important since the revolution of Safran, in 2007. They follow a military coup and the arrest of certain figures of the former government, such Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the LND (National League for democracy), the party which won the elections in November 2020. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the army which took power, had alleged “fraud” to justify the putsch. It seems that communications were cut on Sunday and the Internet was censored. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday called “Absolutely unacceptable” developments in Burma. GD S.