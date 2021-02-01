Just ten years after the end of the junta, will Burma fall back into dictatorship? The army has taken, or more exactly taken back, all the powers in the country, Monday February 1. She has arrested the head of the civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi, proclaimed a state of emergency for one year and placed its generals in the main posts. An air of déjà vu in Burma which, fromthen its independence in 1948, was ruled by military regimes for nearly fifty years. Franceinfo deciphers this coup d’état which risks marking the end of the democratic process initiated in this country of 56 million inhabitants.

1 What happened on Monday?

On Monday February 1, the army seized the town hall of Yangon, the economic capital of the country, and access to its international airport was blocked by soldiers, according to AFP journalists. The coup was bloodless, with the military simply blocking the roads with armed soldiers and armored vehicles around the parliament in the administrative and political capital, Naypyidaw. Several trucks raced through the streets of Yangon at high speed, with army supporters waving flags and singing nationalist hymns on board.

In Naypyitaw, daily life seems “normal” despite the presence of armed soldiers near the residence where the deputies are located, reports on Twitter the Burmese journalist Cape Diamond.

Thread: from #Naypyitaw, the capital of #Myanmar – mobile signal lost since 4am until 11: 5 am / No call, No WiFi – in the morning, dailylife in the city seems normal although soldiers with guns seen nearby Municipal guesthouse where MPs stay – MPs stuck in there no parliament pic.twitter.com/ZpbdLGmIVY – Cape Diamond (@cape_diamond) February 1, 2021

All banks in the country have been closed until further notice, according to the banking association. Telecommunications, mobile and internet, were first disrupted, then restored to 75%, according to the specialized NGO NetBlocks.

Update: Internet service in #Myanmar has been partially restored as of midday with users learning of a new political landscape and year-long state of emergency declared by the military; network data show connectivity back up to 75% of ordinary levels https://t.co/Jgc20OBk27 pic.twitter.com/H3P9y577Ss – NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 1, 2021

2 How does the army justify its putsch?

The army accuses the electoral commission of not having remedied the “huge irregularities” which took place, according to her, during the legislative elections in November, largely won by the National League for Democracy (LND), Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in power since the 2015 elections.

The military, who for several weeks denounced millions of cases of fraud, demanded that the electoral commission, headed by the government, publish the voters list for verification. A request to which the government refused to respond. These accusations are repeated in the army statement. (in English) published by journalist Cape Diamond present on site.

The army claims to have deemed this putsch necessary to preserve the “stability” of the State and promises new elections “free and fair”, once the one-year state of emergency is lifted.

3 Why is this military coup happening now?

Because the army feared losing some of its powers. “During the legislative elections in November, the party which represented the army was defeated”, analysis David Camroux, specialist in South-East Asia and honorary researcher at the Sciences Po International Research Center, contacted by franceinfo. “On the other hand, Aung San Suu Kyi won four-fifths of the seats [le système électoral birman donne une prime au gagnant]. “

With this resounding victory for Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the military “feared changes in the 2008 Constitution, continues the researcher. This Constitution is made so that the military keep almost all the powers: they have 25% of the seats in Parliament with a blocking power, keep the Ministry of the Interior and Defense and are free to manage the question as they want. minorities. “ We saw in 2017 how much the staff had a free hand, when nearly 750,000 Rohingyas fled the violence of the Burmese army and Buddhist militias, a repression qualified as “ethnic cleansing” by the UN.

4 Who is the strongman in the army?

He is the head of the Burmese army, Min Aung Hlaing, who was supposed to retire next July, at age 65. His personal ambition, according to some experts, would be one of the factors of the putsch, adding to the willingness of the army to keep almost all powers.

“He never hid that he had political ambitions”, thus declares to AFP Hervé Lemahieu, specialist in Burma within the Lowy Institute, based in Australia.

“Min Aung Hlaing had toyed with the idea of ​​running for office. He probably observed that the military-backed party had totally imploded and that he would never be able to stay in power through elections.” Hervé Lemahieu, specialist in Burma to AFP

Even before this coup, Min Aung Hlaing was already the most powerful man in the country, leading an army beyond the control of the civilian government. He became its commander-in-chief in 2011 and took credit for the democratic transition which had allowed the holding in 2015 of the first free elections in half a century in the former British colony.

But, as head of the army, he has become in recent years an outcast for Western capitals due to the bloody repression carried out by the military against the Rohingya Muslim minority. He dismissed accusations of widespread human rights violations in the west of the country, saying that the 2017 military operation that caused nearly 750,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh only targeted local rebellion.

5 What becomes of Aung San Suu Kyi?

The Burmese leader, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner, was arrested early Monday morning. At 75, Aung San Suu Kyi is being held in Naypyidaw, the capital, as is the President of the Republic, Win Myint, according to the spokesperson for the National League for Democracy, Myo Nyunt. Aung San Suu Kyi Since 2016, occupies a post which amounts to directing the civilian government, while the army, as we have seen, retains broad prerogatives and a free hand for the interior as well as for defense.

However, his aura has faded in the eyes of democracies after the atrocities committed by the army in 2017 against the Rohingyas, including Aung San Suu Kyi did not take the defense. To the point that the European Parliament decided, on September 10, 2020, to exclude the Burmese leader from the list of Sakharov Prize laureates, awarded to him in 1990.

6 How are other countries reacting?

France calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Aung San Suu Kyi. “This arrest, as well as the transfer of legislative, executive and judicial powers to the army constitute an unacceptable call into question of the democratic process initiated for ten years”, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Monday. Same reaction from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “I strongly condemn the putsch in Burma”, she wrote on Twitter.

I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar. The legitimate civilian government must be restored, in line with the country’s constitution & the November elections. I call for the immediate & unconditional release of all those detained. https://t.co/YbIkxLZlve – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 1, 2021

Ditto for Washington, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for “lto liberate all government officials and civil society leaders and to respect the will of the Burmese people as expressed in the democratic elections on November 8 “. The arrival a Democratic President in the White House can be a game-changer in terms of human rights, believes David Camroux. He recalls in passing that Barack Obama had been “the first president of the United States to visit Burma”. The stake is nevertheless limited, he concedes: “It’s a moral issue for the West, not an economic one. Burma is one of the poorest countries in South Asia.”

And in Asia, what are the reactions? The Burmese soldiers, explains David Camroux, count on the neutrality of their neighbors. The treaty of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), of which Burma is a part, in fact provides for this “non-interference”. “It’s their internal affairs”, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, whose country said, noted France 24, is also led by a soldier, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha. Finally, the powerful Chinese neighbor declared, via the spokesperson for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, “hope that all parties in Burma can settle their differences in an appropriate manner within the framework of the Constitution and the law, and preserve political and social stability “.