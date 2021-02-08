This is the third consecutive day of mobilization. Massive crowds demonstrate in Burma on Monday February 8 to protest the military coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi. Several hundred thousand people, according to various estimates, are gathered in Yangon, the economic capital, where the police used water cannons for the first time.

Workers march along with saffron-robed monks, lawyers, students, and nurses waving red flags in the colors of the National League for Democracy (LND), the party of Aung San Suu Kyi, detained since the 1st February. “Free our leaders”, “respect our votes”, “reject the coup”, is it written on banners.

Demonstrations are also being held in many other cities across the country. Many inhabitants parade on their two-wheelers in a concert of horns, as in Tangû, 300 kilometers north of Rangoon. In NayPyidaw, the capital, the police used water cannons against demonstrators, according to AFP journalists.

This rebellion has been unheard of in Burma since the 2007 popular uprising, violently suppressed by the army. The putschist generals did not comment on the protests.