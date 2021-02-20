They demand the return of civilian government, the release of detainees and the abolition of the Constitution which is very favorable to the military.

The repression is increasing. Burmese police fired Saturday February 20 in Mandalay (center) on anti-junta demonstrators injuring at least five, the day after the death of a young 20-year-old grocer. Several hundred police officers intervened at a shipyard in the country’s second city, raising fears of arrests of employees mobilized against the coup.

Despite this, several thousand protesters, including representatives of many ethnic minorities in traditional dress, again took to the streets of Rangoon, the economic capital, on Saturday. They demand the return of civilian government, the release of detainees and the abolition of the Constitution which is very favorable to the military.

Almost three weeks after the putsch that overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi and put an end to a fragile 10-year democratic transition, the concert of international protests and the announcement of new sanctions do not sway the generals. Internet connections were almost cut for the sixth consecutive night, before being restored in the morning.

The arrests are continuing with nearly 550 people arrested in less than three weeks (political leaders, striking officials, monks, activists …), according to an NGO providing assistance to political prisoners. Only about 40 have been released.

European Union foreign ministers will meet on Monday to discuss possible measures against the military. To date, the United States, which has condemned “all violence against the people of Burma”, only announced targeted sanctions against certain generals such as the United Kingdom, the former colonial power, and Canada. Beijing and Moscow, traditional allies of the Burmese army at the United Nations, see the crisis as “an internal matter” in the country.