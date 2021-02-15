These disturbances, in the country where the protest movement against the military coup does not falter, were condemned by the UN.

The situation remains tense in Burma. The country is experiencing “internet cuts” nationwide for the second night in a row, the internet monitoring NGO NetBlocks said on Monday (February 15th). The major disruption began around 1 a.m. local time, the London-based organization said, as the protest movement against the military coup continues to hold steady. Sunday evening, the internet network had suffered cuts during eight hours.

The UN has condemned these internet cuts which undermine “fundamental democratic principles” and harm “to key sectors, including banks”, said the Organization’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Monday evening. In a telephone interview Monday with Soe Win, deputy commander of the Burmese army, the UN envoy for Burma, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that the cuts “would exacerbate national tensions”. At the same time, troops have been deployed to the country, raising fears of an imminent crackdown on the protest movement.