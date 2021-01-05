For three and a half years, the Rohingyas, Muslims from Burma, had found refuge in Bangladesh, after being driven from their country. Bangladesh, however, plans to transfer them to an isolated island threatened by flooding. The UN immediately condemned this decision. Their new destination is in the heart of the Bay of Bengal. After a perilous boat trip, the Rohingyas will be welcomed in red barracks.

The concerned had been in Kutupalong (Bangladesh), the largest refugee camp in the world for three years. A million Rohingyas are crowded there, in deplorable conditions. But, originally, these people originate from the state of Arakan, in the north-west of Burma. Their religion, in the minority, seems to condemn them to systematic oppression. “For the majority of Burmese, to be Burmese is to be of the Bamar and Buddhist ethnic group. Otherwise, you are considered a sub-Buddhist“, explains Sylvie Brieu, author of Burma, the Paths of Freedom.

