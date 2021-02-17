Seventeen days after the coup, the Burmese do not give up and continue to fight for their young democracy. This Wednesday there are new massive protests and the general strike continues after the military presented the previous day more charges against the Nobel Peace Prize Aung San Suu Kyi, “de facto” head of the ousted government. To the bizarre accusation of having illegally imported six “walkie-talkies” for the security of his mansion is now added another rather peculiar crime: having violated the Law on Natural Disaster Management. To answer for these alleged crimes, Suu Kyi appeared in court Tuesday by video conference, which set the next hearing for March 1.

Demanding his release, Democratic leaders who have not yet been arrested have called for a show of force against the Army. While Kyi Toe, a politician from the National League for Democracy (NLD), called for “marching en masse against the coup that has destroyed the future of our youth and our country,” activist Khin Sandar appealed on Facebook to “gather millions to overthrow the dictators ”, picks up the Reuters agency.

Every night during the curfew, the military cuts the internet so that their raids are not spread, in which more than 450 people have already been detained according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners of Myanmar, Burma’s official name. These include numerous politicians from the NLD, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. In addition, the release of thousands of common prisoners from prisons has unleashed terror in the country, as it is believed that many of them are being used by the Army to cause fires and disorders and intimidate the population. To defend themselves against them, urban patrols have been formed that make night rounds in the towns and neighborhoods.

Without any of the two parties giving in, the tension is increasing and there is fear of an outbreak of violence as in previous years, when the Army crushed the protests calling for democracy in 1988 and 2007 with blood and fire. potential for greater violence than we have seen since the illegal takeover of the Government on February 1, “warned the UN Special Rapporteur for Burma, Tom Andrews, who warned of the arrival of more troops to Yangon (Rangoon). “I am terrified that given the confluence of these two events, the planned massive protests and the convergence of troops, we may be on the verge of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Burma,” denounced Andrews, who recalled that “in in the past such troop movements preceded large-scale assassinations, disappearances and arrests. In order to prevent this, he made an urgent appeal to any country with influence over the generals, and their businesses, to put pressure on them and end the “continued repression of the Burmese people and their basic freedoms and human rights.”

With mounting international pressure led by the United States and the United Kingdom, the Burmese continue to defy the Army. With the excuse that there was a fraud in the landslide re-election of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in November, the military has recovered its tradition of coup d’etat. Chastened by their half-century of dictatorship, Burmese people do not believe their promises that they will hold new free elections and take to the streets one more day. As shown by the photos disseminated by social networks, which are working again after the restoration of the internet, tens of thousands of people demonstrate again in the main cities of the country, such as Naypyidaw, the capital, Yangon, Mandalay and Myitkyina, in Kachin State. As in the previous days there have been clashes that have left many injured and at least one dead from a gunshot, it is feared that there will be a new bloodbath in Burma.