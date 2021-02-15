A protester in front of an army armored vehicle in Yangoon, Burma, February 15, 2015 (YE AUNG THU / AFP)

For 8 hours on Sunday February 14, the military cut all communications and deployed armored vehicles and soldiers in the streets of Rangoon and other towns across the country.

A sign of the extreme tension of the last few hours, in Myitkyina, in Kachin state, to the north, the police fired on the crowd. Real bullets or rubber bullets? Local journalists did not elaborate. But there are several injured.

FLASH ꡶ The Burmese army opened fire on #Myitkyina on protesters. Five journalists were arrested. Western embassies urge the military “not to resort to violence”. #Myanmar pic.twitter.com/R6lHiOC9xO – N24 (@ N24France) February 14, 2021

At night especially the scenes of chaos multiply: strangers armed with sticks descend into the neighborhoods to attack residents opposed to the junta, massive raids take place in activist circles. 400 people were arrested since the putsch, on February 1.

The Burmese fear to relive the bloody reprisals which followed the uprisings of 1988 and 2007. The soldiers already have exceptional powers: they can carry out searches without a warrant, order placements in detention without going to justice. But journalists are not allowed to talk about “Rebellion“.

In the early hours of Monday, February 15, the feverish rush temporarily subsided. And the mobilization continues. Although the crowds are smaller than in previous days, hundreds of thousands of people once again took to the streets.

Lawyers, workers, farmers, doctors, teachers … all social classes, all professions are mobilizing. This Monday morning, one of the fixing points is the Rangoon Central Bank, where several officials have already gone on strike.

In front of the building, we organize a sit-in, we sing for “drive out the dictatorship”, we wave red flags in the colors of the National League for Democracy (LND), the party of Aung San Suu Kyi, while raising the hand to the sky, by folding the thumb and the little finger, reproducing this symbol with three fingers inspired by the american series Hunger Games, which became the rallying sign of the demonstrators.

With the notable exception of China – which has never criticized the coup – and Russia – for whom it is a “internal question”, condemnations from the international community are increasing. They are indeed much more numerous and audible than during the massacre of the Muslim minority of the Rohingya.

Several embassies (those of Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy) sent together this Sunday a message to the military: “the world is watching you. We call on the security forces to refrain from using force. We support the Burmese quest for democracy“.

The leaders of the junta will be “held responsible“of this violence, adds Tom Andrews, the United Nations special rapporteur for Burma. The United States have already announced targeted sanctions against the generals and their companies, including the freezing of their assets as well as limits export of American products to Burma.

But the economic weapon has so far little impact. The military are at the head of the two largest conglomerates in the country, essential for foreign investors like Total. The withdrawal of these large companies would be a handicap for the junta, but a double-edged sword, which would risk further impoverishing the population. For now, this is the status quo.