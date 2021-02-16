The repression in Burma is now spreading to screens: a new internet blackout took place on Monday, February 15. The UN is worried about it. Despite the repression, the protest continues. The three-fingered salute is used as a rallying sign by the thousands of anti-coup demonstrators, who notably gathered on Monday in front of the headquarters of the National League for Democracy party. They faced the police and the army there. The same mobilization scene took place in front of the Chinese Embassy, ​​or in front of the Central Bank. But in Burma, repression is underway. Hundreds of arrests have taken place.

On Sunday, the army did not hesitate to shoot in several Burmese towns in order to deter the demonstrators. NGOs are reporting the new general internet shutdown, while the former Burmese leader has been in jail since the February 1 coup. His detention is extended until Wednesday. Dorian Malovic, head of the Asia service at La Croix, commented on the internet cut. “It is for this generation Z, as it is called (…), that these intermittent cuts come to cut the grass under the foot of their mobilization.” “All those with whom I communicate during the day tell me to repeat what is happening at home”, continues the journalist. A mobilization of the international community is strongly requested by the militants.

