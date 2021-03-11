They will have known only a few years of respite. In Burma, trade unionists are used to raids, exile and going underground. Conscious of their weight and their organizational capacity, the army was quick, after the coup of February 1, to resume the systematic hunt for militants. The security forces thus launched a raid on Wednesday on the Mingalar Taung Nyunt district in Yangon, which houses the Ma Hlwa Kone station and housing for railway workers, after a similar action in Mandalay, where citizens had blocked the streets. lines to disrupt the traffic of trains requisitioned by the army. The closure of the streets and the scenes of flight preceded several arrests of which it was, at the time of this writing, impossible to confirm the extent.

Strike movements in the public services

The military authorities intervened a few days after the launch, at the beginning of the week, of a call for a general strike by eighteen unions in the construction, energy, transport, mining and agriculture sectors. and textiles: “We cannot just offer martyrs in the struggle for democracy in Burma. We must win this fight, and the nationwide prolonged work stoppage is the path to popular victory. ” The balance of power engaged with the generals through the civil disobedience movement is part of a strategy specific to the Burmese democrats. Neighboring Thailand is leading a similar fight, since the putsch of 2014, without ever having brought a standoff in the economic and social field.

The strike movement, which affects hospitals, schools, public finances, businesses as well as certain factories and banks, is in fact the fruit of a long history of struggles which has always led to social conquests and participation in political decisions.

One of the most corrupt countries on the continent

No doubt because Burmese businessmen have built their fortunes in the shadow of the military. The two sides of the same farm. “ When the students rose up in 1988, the fight for democracy and trade union rights seemed to me to be closely linked. All of these organizations were illegal. I lived in hiding until my arrests in 1994, 1999 and 2007 ”, underlined, a few years ago, to Humanity, trade unionist Ko Tun Tun Naing, in Rangoon.

Despite their authorization in 2011, the unions suffered a systematic hunt until the victory of the National League for Democracy (NLD) in 2015. With the dissolution of the junta, the organizations played a major role in the transformation of society and the construction of a protective framework for workers in one of the poorest and corrupt countries on the continent. Trade unionists have long emphasized that support for Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD alone is not enough to advance towards a full democratic transition. The putsch is proof of this. “Foreign countries must also work with trade union organizations “, insisted, already in 2014, U Ye Naing Win, worker representative in the arbitration board of labor disputes. Since the start of the protests against the coup, at least 60 protesters have been killed since the military takeover, according to the Independent Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.