A huge crowd stretches to Yangon (Burma), in the streets of the capital. It’s the third day of mobilization, Thousands of demonstrators demand the departure of the army, which has been in power again since the coup d’état of Monday, February 1. Activists pro-Democrats call for the return of the civilian governmentAung San Suu Kyi and the release of prisoners. “I decided to fight to the end, as long as there are prisoners“, explains a protester.



The army has not yet deployed the forthis, But martial law has been decreed in several cities across the country. In a message to the nation, the commander-in-chief of the military junta said he was ready to resort to violence against the demonstrators. A situation that worries the international community, the Pope Francis also called for calm.