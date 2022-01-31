The leader of the late civilian government Aug San Suu Kyi remains in prison, while some members of her party have been sentenced to death. The military retains control of major cities, but spontaneous armed organizations have achieved success in other major regions. What do the young people, the escaped soldiers, the women who took part in the revolt think, a year later?

On January 31, 2021, 24-year-old Yin Moe Aye was sitting on her bed in Yangon, the commercial capital of Myanmar, in an old T-shirt and a pair of jeans that cost only two dollars – “the real deal.” He was preparing English lessons for his first teaching job, hoping the university would reopen after the long hiatus of the pandemic.

Instead, the next morning’s scenario would have upset his life and that of 54 million Burmese. In fact, February 1 falls on the anniversary of the coup d’état which saw the suppression of the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in favor of a dictatorship of generals. More than 1,500 people were killed, according to the NGO Assistance Association for Political Prisoner, based in Bangkok. Almost twelve thousand arrests and a hundred death sentences, too in absentia.

Most of the past 365 days, Yin Moe Aye has spent them in his room, feeling the palace shake from bullets and even bombs, talking on Telegram with friends, and with the fear of leaving the house.

“I am young and every time I went out on the street I knew that I was considered a target by the soldiers, a revolutionary. If they found the messages in my cell phone, I would be arrested immediately. “

But not everything went according to the script of General Min Aung Hlaing, considered the proponent of the interruption of the semi-democratic path started in the previous five years, after fifty years of military dictatorship.

The elected civilian government organized itself from exile to become a political entity under the name of NUG, while the younger ones, who grew up with the illusion of having escaped the fate of repression suffered by their parents and grandparents, emerged as a of the most determined generations of the continent. Digital and active on all platforms, but also capable of organizing themselves in guerilla warfare by taking lessons from armed ethnic groups. For their part, public employees, doctors and teachers primarily, gave birth to a continuous strike, becoming in turn the target of men in uniform.

“It took me two days to absorb what was happening,” explains Yi Moe Aye. “Then, my first gray hair came out. And in a year I lost ten kilos, because I’m afraid of never being free again ».

According to one of the last international analysts left in Yangon, who for this reason asks La Stampa anonymity, two different aspects must be considered to judge the success of the coup. “From the point of view of security, the military has failed to crush the opposition. The guerrilla war ends in one place and resumes in another. And they have not even managed to adapt and change tactics: they continue to burn the villages, kill people and thus try to cut the revolt, but they are not making progress ».

On the other hand, the evaluation on the administrative level is different, where the state machinery continues to function. “They managed to hit the opposition members of the National League for Democracy and the state is not crumbling before our eyes.” But it could simply take longer, and Aung San Suu Kyi’s return cannot be ruled out either, explains the Anglo-Saxon analyst. “Maybe the younger ones don’t like it, but she remains the only leader for millions of peasants.”

Meanwhile, the movements recorded by Google maps signal a return to the rhythms prior to the coup, from restaurants to markets, in a note of inevitable normalization.

Ranieri Sabatucci, ambassador of the European Union to Myanmar, explains however how “the level of conflict has increased in the last year, the economy is in free fall, the number of unemployed and refugees is increasing rapidly”. A coup therefore not very successful, while the European Union relies on international mechanisms to curb violence. But, the ambassador himself admits, the pressures have anchored in the United Nations Security Council. “The countries that have the most influence in that region must act more incisively, for example by promoting a global arms embargo and creating the conditions for dialogue that will allow access to humanitarian aid for thousands of Burmese in critical conditions”.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think I wanted to escape my country and reality,” Yin Moe Aye says again. “But now I want to make a contribution, especially to the minorities who have suffered for decades, and I’m preparing to teach English to new students.”