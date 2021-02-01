The soldiers were deployed en masse on February 1, following the coup that struck Burma. Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested. She had headed the civilian government since 2016. No footage of her arrest, but a video shows a parliamentarian arrested by the military. The young democracy has now been ousted: “Our country was a bird that only learned to fly, and its wings were cut off“, launches a student demonstrating in the street.

The supporters of the generals celebrate this coup in the streets. The population is rushing to buy food or to withdraw money. The internet network and television channels have been cut. Most Western capitals strongly condemn this coup, and demand the release of the leader, who had yet been disowned by the international community.