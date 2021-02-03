Soldiers blocking a road to the Burmese parliament in Naypyidaw after the February 1, 2021 coup (STR / AFP)

The surreal video of his gym class has taken to the internet worldwide and has been viewed over 20 million times in two days. Her name is Khing Hnin Wai, is 26 years old and for two days, she has embodied indifference in the face of the unforeseen, recklessness in the face of the emergence of politics in the banality of everyday life. The scene takes place Monday morning, in Naypyidaw, the Burmese capital. Like every day, she put her camera on the sidewalk in front of her apartment. The view is awe-inspiring, overlooking the city’s main thoroughfare, which leads to the parliament and therefore serves as the background for its aerobics classes online.

Una mujer hizo su class de aerobic sin darse cuenta de que estaban dando el golpe de Estado in Myanmar. Y pues puede verse como el convoy de militares llega al parlamento. pic.twitter.com/fmFUzhawRe – Àngel Marrades (@VonKoutli) February 1, 2021

Khing Hnin Wai dutifully performs her choreography to a supercharged Indonesian pop song, as an intimidating line of armored military vehicles arrive behind her as they rush towards the parliament. Live proof of the shotEstate of the army which, a few minutes later, will overthrow the government. But the dancer does not hear, does not see, does not realize anything at all, she is in her choreography and her choreography is out of the world.

We often see official convoys passing on this avenue, so I didn’t worry about it. Honestly, I was focused on my moves, and I mostly had in mind the dance competition I’m preparing for. Khing Hnin Wai, aerobics teacher on his Facebook account

The video has been viewed over 20 million times and commented on in all languages. To the point that Khing Hnin Wai wanted to explain on Facebook that, convoys, we often see passing on this avenue, and that therefore, no, at the time, she had noticed absolutely nothing, that she was very concentrated on her movements and that what she had in mind at that point, it was the dance competition she was preparing for. Question of priorities. His are therefore his competition, his sequences, his videos, his state of form.

This is probably why this scene has gone viral and it speaks to so many people: because of the questions it asks. Can we escape from the march of the world? Ignore the news? Protect yourself by focusing on yourself, your well-being, your life? Or on the contrary, is it an illusion? Of course, we cannot escape politics, upheavals, and history. But at the same time, what is it like to “have your feet in your time”? This woman is dancing, but what are we doing? A precious, universal question, which goes well beyond an aerobics class against the backdrop of a putsch.