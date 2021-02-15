Burmese protesters are not the only ones seeking advice from neighboring countries. This is also the case with the army, which spoke with Prayuth Chan-ocha, ex-head of the Thai junta and prime minister since the 2014 coup. The latter confirmed having received a letter from Min Burma’s new strongman, Aung Hlaing, behind the February 1 coup. Every word counts and would almost be tasty if Thailand did not find itself in a total impasse since constitutional reform and the sending of hundreds of opponents to prison. In this letter, the Burmese general would have, according to his counterpart, asked for help with “Democratic process”, judging that the putsch was ” different “ of those experienced by Burma in 1962 and 1988. Judging by the fact, the army promises the organization of a free ballot within a year and the establishment of a “True multiparty democracy”. Without possible debate.

An influence on business and governing parties

Economic dynamism seems in reality to be the only compass of the Burmese and Thai generals, who draw a new regional balance where the army maintains an influence on the businesses and where the parties are in command. “The most important thing today is to maintain good relations, because this has an impact on people, the economy and border trade”, assures Prayuth. Burma could thus relaunch the special economic zone and deep-water port project at Dawei, suspended at the end of December for lack of investors. Mainly built by the Thai giant Italian-Thai Development, and linked to Bangkok by highway, these infrastructures involve the displacement of 30,000 people and the loss of their means of subsistence.

On the political side, General Prayuth specifies to Min Aung Hlaing: “Thailand supports the democratic process. For the rest, it is up to him to see how to proceed. “ The Burmese army already has the experience required for large-scale repression, as it had shown during the uprising of 1988 which left 3,000 dead and, to a lesser extent, during the “revolution of saffron ”in 2007.

Gatherings dispersed in violence

On Monday, after ten days of demonstrations, armored vehicles were deployed at strategic crossroads in Yangon, the economic capital, and troops stationed in several cities. This is a sign that the military now intends to fully invest in law enforcement operations hitherto devolved to the police. Most of the rallies were dispersed in violence, and a 20-year-old grocery worker remains in critical condition after being shot in the head last week. In this strategy of restoring calm, companies have probably been instructed to dissuade their employees from participating in the civil disobedience movement which mainly agitates, for the time being, hospitals, transport, schools and public finances. Some national media also report defection from the ranks of the police. Since the putsch, 400 people have been arrested and seven activists, considered fugitives, are currently wanted. To counter these arrests, citizen vigilance committees have been set up in certain neighborhoods. Indicted for illegal importation of walkie-talkies, Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto ex-president, should be kept in detention until Wednesday, following the postponement of yesterday’s hearing.