The military junta of Burma ireported that at least 293 people have died and 89 remain missing following the floods that have hit Burma since last week, the official press reported on Friday.

More than 160,000 people are sheltered in the 425 emergency camps set up, while according to data from the military regime, almost 169,000 houses were submerged, according to the newspaper The Global New Light of Myanmar.

However, it is difficult to know the exact number of victims and those affected, partly due to the difficult access to certain areas due to infrastructure problems and the opacity of the military junta, which has held power since the coup d’état in February 2021.

According to the official press, the water has begun to recede in some regions in the center of the country, the most affected, including Naypyidaw, where work is now focused on providing healthcare to victims, cleaning and restoration.

Search and rescue teams are continuing operations in other affected towns.

On the other hand, The Meteorological Department expects the arrival of heavy rains from today until next Wednesday over the capital and other flood-hit regions such as Mandalay, Magway and Shan, among others.

The 2021 coup, which overthrew the democratic regime of Aung San Suu Kyi, who has since been detained, exacerbated the decades-long guerrilla war. The country’s difficult situation is also delaying the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Millions of people have been affected by the storm in Southeast Asia, mainly in Vietnam, hit by Typhoon Yagi on September 7, leaving around 300 dead, after passing through the Philippines and China, and also affecting Laos and Thailand.

The impact of the Yagi from the South China Sea has been compounded by monsoon rains from the Bay of Bengal in Burma.

