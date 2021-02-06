“Civil servants, students, doctors”, appear in the processions of Burmese took to the streets to protest against the military coup, explained on franceinfo Guillaume Pajot, independent journalist for Géo or the magazine XXI. Several thousand gathered Saturday, February 6 in Yangon, at a time when internet access is very disrupted according to NGOs, and where Twitter was blocked by the military who overthrew, on Monday, the power in place and imprisoned leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

franceinfo: How do some Burmese express their disapproval of the coup?

Guillaume Pajot: From the start, there has been anger that has been felt, first through civil disobedience. There are civil servants who don’t go to work, students who gather in front of their university, and doctors as well. In the midst of a pandemic, not all of them go to work and display slogans and strong enough gestures. And there, what we have been seeing in the process of mounting since, for two days, these are demonstrations, one will say a little more traditional, but also impressive. What we observed this morning is that the military forces were not present at the site of the demonstration, it was the police who were there, which is already a good sign in terms of control and also the fact that this demonstration took place rather calmly. She is dispersing this Saturday morning. We still do not talk about incidents or confrontations with the police, which is rather reassuring.

What led to the military putsch?

In November 2020, you have parliamentary elections in Burma. It is an absolute success for the National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, which crushes the pro-military party, the USDP [Parti de l’union, de la solidarité et du développement]. In the process, the same evening, accusations of fraud emerge: the army and the USDP say that the election was stolen. This is what led to the coup d’état on Monday, subsequently, where parliamentarians cannot sit, cannot access Parliament.

How can Aung San Suu Kyi continue to influence the public debate?

For the moment, it weighs very heavily from a symbolic point of view. She was a prisoner during the years of the military junta. She was released in 2010 following a political transition. There, she returns to house arrest. So far, she has not communicated. She’s doing pretty well, from what the military say. It weighs in the debate, but really symbolically with its image, its history. But for now, his words do not reach the Burmese.

The UN says it wants to “create the conditions for the cancellation of the coup”. How do you see the reactions of the international community?

We see a lot of testimonies among the Burmese calling for the international community to be tougher with Burma than it has been in recent years. Let us not forget that Burma is a country that has been isolated for decades, over which the international community has very little control. This is also why the democratic transition from 2011 worked, everyone saw an unprecedented opening. The levers of influence that would remain are very difficult to estimate. The success of future convictions is a big question mark. But this does not mean that we should deprive ourselves of it.