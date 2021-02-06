The Government controlled by the Army of Burma has blocked Internet access from mobile phones this Saturday after during the morning several hundred people have demonstrated in Rangoon against the military coup.

Numerous organizations such as the Myanmar Civil Society Organization or Amnesty International have denounced this Saturday morning that the Government it has blocked not only social media, but also internet connectivity through mobile phones. These organizations have asked the main telecommunications companies in the country not to cut the lines of what they describe as “their only forms of communication.” The Army had already requested the blocking of networks such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook in a move denounced by organizations such as Human Rights Watch.

Despite the fall of the service of this communication tools, media such as Channel News Asia or Myanmar News have reported that several demonstrations with between hundreds and thousands of people are blocking some streets of the capital of the country in a peaceful way. In several publications on social networks you can see how the protesters raise their arms and hold up three fingers, the sign of rebellion popularized by the saga of books and later films ‘The Hunger Games’, which has been replicated in other protests in Asia such as those in Thailand.

The government coup



Last monday, the Army retained the country’s de facto leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and other members of her government and his party under the accusation of having won the parliamentary elections fraudulently. The repression was spreading and according to the Association of Political Prisoners of the country 134 deputies and public officials and 18 activists have been arrested during the coup.

With the deposition of the Government, a stage of fragile democratic transition has come to an end, which in recent years had been marked by the fragile balance between the NLD Government and the military, with broad powers, as well as the erosion of the image international government for the indiscriminate attacks against the Rohingya Muslim minority. The balance was upset after the Ang San Suu Kyi party obtained a sufficient majority to govern in the elections on November 8.

The international community has largely condemned the coup, with the notable exception of China., a country that has been pressured tonight by the Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony Blinken.

The NLD has called on its supporters to commit acts of civil disobedience and demonstrate peacefully.