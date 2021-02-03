It took two days for the Burmese army to find a justification for the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and the coup. It has been done since Wednesday with the opening of an unlikely investigation for the illegal importation of communication material against the former special state adviser and de facto president. His detention should at least continue until February 15 when walkie-talkies were found at his home in Naypyidaw. Police also said ousted president Win Myint was also charged with violating the Natural Disaster Management Act. Searches were finally carried out in various premises of the National League for Democracy (LND).

At the same time, the first signs of protest were emerging. Doctors and nurses from around 40 public hospitals started a strike yesterday in Rangoon, Naypyidaw and Mandalay in the name of civil disobedience. Messages of solidarity from students flourished on social networks foreshadowing the commitment of the generation that grew up during the democratic transition. “I have never been involved in politics before. But, in this campaign of civil disobedience, I will stand alongside our doctors. Let us drop the military dictatorship “, writes Swam Zay Yar Myint, a student in the Computer Science Department at Mandalay University.

A warning suggesting the use of repression

This generation uses the codes of mobilization already observed in Hong Kong or Thailand, in particular the three-fingered salute from the film Hunger Games as a sign of challenge to the dictatorship. On social networks, the slogan “Our vote counts” is included in a call for respect for the results of the legislative elections of November 2020, during which the NLD won 83% of the votes, a score much more comfortable than in 2015. “I am young and I cannot let them take us into the darkness”, explains Thet Hmue on Twitter.

The military authorities have already issued a warning suggesting the use of repression. They thus warn against any encouraging speech or message “Riots or an unstable situation“. Tuesday evening, in Rangoon, a slogan was launched to the population called upon to knock on pots and pans at 8 p.m. each evening, in a ritual usually intended to drive out demons and bad karma.