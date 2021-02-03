Aung San Suu Kyi was indicted on Wednesday February 3, two days after being overthrown in a coup, for breaking a trade rule. The Burmese leader is prosecuted “for violating an import / export law”, said a spokesperson for his party on Facebook, the National League for Democracy (LND). A tribunal “ordered his pre-trial detention for a period of 14 days, from February 1 to 15”.

The army abruptly ended the country’s fragile democratic transition on Monday, establishing a state of emergency for one year and arresting Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, de facto head of the civilian government. Other leaders of the NLD were also arrested. Among them, former president Win Myint is being prosecuted for violating a law on the management of natural disasters, the party spokesman said.

Raids were carried out in various premises of the movement and documents seized, he added. Citing this same source, the New York Times (in English) specifies that Aung San Suu Kyi is prosecuted after a dozen walkie-talkies, imported “without the necessary documents”, were found at his home. The American daily indicates that she faces up to 3 years in prison for this offense.

Two days after this putsch, condemned by many foreign capitals, the first signs of resistance appeared in Burma. Doctors and health workers, wearing red ribbons (the color of NLD), refused to work, except in a medical emergency. A baptized group “the civil disobedience movement” was also launched on Facebook and had some 160,000 subscribers. Tuesday evening, in the Yangon shopping district, residents honked their horns, banged on pots and pans, some chanting: “Long live Mother Suu!”

Sensing events, the Burmese leader urged the population to “not to accept” the coup d’état, in a letter written in advance. Aung San Suu Kyi is currently under house arrest in the country’s capital, Naypyidaw. A party spokesperson said no direct contact had been made with her, although neighbors saw her walking in the garden of her official residence. The army, which is contesting the outcome of the legislative elections won by the NLD in November, has promised new elections, once the one-year state of emergency is lifted.