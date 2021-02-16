Ignoring international condemnations, the junta indicted Aung San Suu Kyi once again. Already prosecuted for illegally importing walkie-talkies, the 75-year-old ex-Burmese leader faces a new charge for raping “the law on the management of natural disasters”, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP on Tuesday (February 16th), specifying that a new hearing was to take place on March 1st. There is nothing fair about this procedure, Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur, commented upstream. “There is nothing fair in the junta. It is theater (..) and of course, no one believes them.”

The former head of civil government is “in good health”, said Deputy Minister of Information Zaw Min Tun at a press conference. Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint are “in a safer place for their safety (…) It’s not like they’ve been arrested. They’re staying at home”, under house arrest in the administrative capital Naypyidaw, he added.

Prohibition of gatherings, deployment of armored vehicles, night arrests, strengthening of the legislative arsenal: the military have continued to toughen up since their coup d’état which ended a fragile democratic transition of 10 years. “The demonstrations were violent (…) sanctions will be taken”, Zaw Min Tun once again warned. Despite this, the mobilization continues and many officials have already gone on strike to protest against the putsch.

Some 400 people – politicians, doctors, activists, students, strikers – have been detained over the past two weeks, according to an NGO helping political prisoners. Unconfirmed reports point to additional arrests.

After the deployment of armored vehicles in some cities across the country on Sunday, crowds were less numerous in the streets. In addition, the generals continue to attack communication tools: for the fourth time since the putsch, internet connections were almost completely cut off during the night from Monday to Tuesday, before being restored eight hours later.

The army, which has two major supporters at the United Nations – Beijing and Moscow – is turning a deaf ear to the multiple international condemnations and sanctions announced by Washington. And for good reason, for the head of the junta, Min Aung Hlaing, an international pariah due to the atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims in 2017, the crisis in Burma remains “an internal matter”.