According to a judicial source Former Burma leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced by military junta court to seven more years in prison for corruption.

Suu Kyi will have to spend so a total of 33 years in prisonfollowing an 18-month judicial procedure described as “political” by human rights defenders.

Journalists were barred from attending the hearings and lawyers barred from speaking to the media.

Suu Kyi was sentenced to seven years for five counts of corruption related to the charter and maintenance of a helicopter that caused a “loss to the state,” the source said, adding that “there are no other charges” against her.

Since the February 1, 2021 coup in Burma, the 77-year-old former leader has been a prisoner of the junta, in a prison in Naypyidaw, accused of a series of crimes: from corruption to electoral fraud, violation of state secrecy and anti-Covid restrictions.

Since the beginning of the trial, Suu Kyi she was only seen once and relied on lawyers to deliver messages to the world. According to a local monitoring group, Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and since then more than 2,600 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent.

Who is Aung San Suu Kyi

In a memorable speech at the Shwedagon Pagoda before half a million people, on August 26, 1988, Aung San Suu Kyi entered politics and launches what he calls the “second battle for national independence”. He founded the National League for Democracy (NLD); his house becomes the coordination headquarters of the party and of the “non-violent struggle” against the dictatorship.

In an attempt to silence the pro-democracy demonstrations, the Burmese army kills around 3,000 people in the streets, including students, Buddhist monks and civilians.

The military junta declares the martial law: anyone who breaks the law can be sentenced to life imprisonment, capital punishment or a minimum of three years of hard labor. But Aung San is not discouraged and continues to travel, to give public speeches throughout the country, encouraging people to defend their rights despite the fear of persecution, and to practice civil disobedience against “unjust laws”.

“I have always said that they must seriously learn to question those who order them to do things that are contrary to justice and the laws in force. To ask: under what law does he force me to do this thing? What right does he have to make me do this? People need to ask questions, not just accept everything“.

In July 1989, she was offered the opportunity to leave the country if she wanted on condition that she remained in exile, but she was determined to remain in Burma and was placed under house arrest. When her party the following year, she gets one decisive victory with 392 seats out of 485, the military annuls the elections and arrests most of the elected officials.

In 1989 and 1990 the “New York Times” denounce the deportation of more than 500,000 Burmese citizens from large urban centers to epidemic-infested cities.

Aung San Suu Kyi wins the Nobel Peace Prize

While under house arrest, Aung San wins the Rafto, Sakharov (for freedom of thought) and Nobel Peace Prizeand with the prize money (1.3 million dollars) creates a fund for health and education for the Burmese people.

In 1995, her arrests were lifted, but she still remained in one state of semi-freedom. She cannot leave the country and her family, who have remained in England, cannot visit her; not even her husband, when diagnosed with cancer, will be able to go to Burma and die without seeing her again.

The break from arrests

During the “break” from arrests, from October 1995 to June 1996, Aung San, in front of the gates of her house, gives her “Sunday speeches” in front of several thousand people who risk, each time, being imprisoned. But Aung San is not intimidated and continues to practice dialogue and non-violence: in fact, he continues to hope for a dialogue between the SLORC that arrested her, and the democratic movement; he invites foreign entrepreneurs who are considering investing in Burma to wait for the return of democracy.

Continue are the demonstrations of support for Aung San. In 2000, the SLORC detained all participants in a march for nine days. A trickle of periods of imprisonment (long) and freedom (very short) begins.

In 2007 he manages to make a brief appearance at the gate of his residence and with folded hands he pays homage to the monks who march for freedom and human rights. Despite the military regime firing on the demonstrators, the mob of monks bravely confronted the military and continued to protest peacefully. Thousands of people are arrested, interrogated and tortured.

The release and election to Parliament of Aung San Suu Kyi

November 13th 2010 Aung San comes liberated and after ten years he was able to hear his youngest son on the phone, now thirty-three years old and on November 23, finally see him again.

On 1 April 2012, Aung San Suu Kyi was elected to Parliament with 82% of the voteshis party (the National League for Democracy) won 43 of the 45 seats up for grabs.

From 2012 to 2021 she was entrusted with important ministries and maintains strong popularity. At an international level, however, his work has been rather criticized especially for the management of important unresolved issues such as those relating to the persecution of the Rohingya minority.

The coup of 2021

With the military coup of February 1, 2021, she was dismissed and arrested in a secret place. In her trial she is accused of surreal crimes such as “illegal possession of walkie talkies”.

Meanwhile, numerous popular demonstrations of opposition to the regime are underway throughout the country, violently repressed by the military in power.

