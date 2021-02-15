This cut and the deployment of the police, who fired on the demonstrators on Sunday, raise fears an imminent repression of the protest movement against the coup.

Very tense situation in Burma. The country experienced Sunday, February 14 “internet cuts” nationwide, said internet monitoring NGO NetBlocks. These major disruptions “began around 1 local time (7 p.m. French time), the organization said, specifying that the internet works at “14% of its usual levels”. At the same time, troops have been deployed in the country, raising fears of an imminent crackdown on the protest movement against the military coup.

Tanks were seen in Yangon, the economic capital, on Sunday. Deployments of soldiers have been noted in other cities, according to images posted on social networks. The crowd that had gathered also came under fire. In Myitkyina (north), several people were injured by the police who wanted to disperse demonstrators, according to a local journalist. “They threw tear gas, then fired”, she told AFP, without being able to specify whether live bullets or rubber ammunition had been used. Five journalists were arrested, according to local media.

Despite the intensity of the repression, demonstrators pro-democracy took to the streets again on Monday, carrying signs: “We support calls for civil disobedience”, “join the movement”. According to monitoring NGO NetBlocks, theThe connections were reestablished Monday morning.