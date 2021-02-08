It’s a massive and unexpected momentum. Since this weekend, hundreds of thousands of Burmese have been demonstrating against the February 1 coup that brought General Min Aung Hlaing to power. It now combines legislative, political and judicial powers. All the demonstrators demand respect for the results of the legislative elections of November, during which the party of Aung San Suu Kyi, held incommunicado since Monday, had won 83% of the seats. The army, which intends to deal a fatal blow to the fragile democratic transition initiated in 2011, warns: “Actions must be taken (…) against offenses which disturb, prevent and destroy state stability and public security.“More than 150 elected officials and activists are in detention, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. The UK, EU and 19 other members are calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council. L. S.