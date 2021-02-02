The Burmese army appeared to be firmly in control of the country on Tuesday, February 2, in the aftermath of a bloodless coup in which it arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The former leader’s party, the National League for Democracy (LND), has called for her immediate release. “Release all detainees, including the president [Win Myint] and the State Councilor [Suu Kyi]”, wrote the training on his Facebook page. This putsch is “a stain in the history of the state and Tatmadaw [l’armée birmane]“.

The army did not disclose any information about the whereabouts of Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other NLD officials arrested. We were told that“she was under house arrest at her home in Naypyidaw”, the capital, told AFP a member of his party, on condition of anonymity. “But we are worried, we would like pictures” to reassure us on his condition, adds this parliamentarian, herself under house arrest in the building where the deputies reside.

Aung San Suu Kyi “is in the hands of the military, there is not much we can do”, said a taxi driver crossed in the street, on condition of anonymity. The head of the army Min Aung Hlaing, who now concentrates most of the powers, is an outcast for the Western capitals because of the bloody repression carried out by the military against the Rohingya Muslim minority, a tragedy which is worth to Burma. ‘be accused of “genocide” before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest court of the UN.

Aung San Suu Kyi, much criticized internationally for her passivity in the crisis that led hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas to take refuge in Bangladesh, remains however adored in her country. Long in exile, “Mother Suu” returned to Burma in 1988, becoming the figure of the opposition against the military dictatorship. She spent 15 years under house arrest before being released by the army in 2010. In 2015, the NLD obtained a large majority and the ex-dissident was forced into a delicate sharing of power with the army again. very powerful.