Demonstrators against the military coup in Ragoun (Burma), February 9, 2021 (SAI AUNG MAIN / AFP)

On the fourth day of protests in Burma, the anger of the Burmese does not weaken, despite the increasingly harsh repression of the army, ten days after the military coup. Monday February 8, for the first time since the putsch, General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the Burmese armed forces, spoke on television.

An address with Trumpian accents, where he affirmed that the army had acted to save the Burmese democracy after “fraudulent elections”, these legislative elections in November where the party from the army had suffered a crushing defeat. He promised to hold new parliamentary elections after the creation of a new electoral commission. The junta will form a “true and disciplined democracy”, he added.

Initially silent in the face of the putsch, which took place without bloodshed, the Burmese population took a long time to voice their anger, which spread from circles close to Aung San Su Kyi, the leader still detained incommunicado, to an increasingly growing part of the population. A population accustomed to dealing with the harshness of the military since 1948, the date of independence, and which first observed the reactions of the international community. Starting with that of China, the country’s first trading partner, and the only real power of influence in Burma, a state which occupies a special status in the zone of Chinese influence, due to its strong nationalism.

China has clearly made its choice, qualifying the putsch “major cabinet reshuffle” and by weighing all its weight in the UN Security Council to avoid the vote of a resolution unfavorable to the generals.

Another expected reaction: that of the United States, with this crisis which coincides with the beginnings of the Biden administration on the international scene. The White House condemned the coup and said all attempts to contact Aug Sang Su Kyi were rejected. The United States has also threatened targeted sanctions against the Burmese military. “We are on the side of the Burmese people and we support their right to peaceful assembly, including peaceful protest in favor of the democratically elected government.”, said Ned Price, spokesman for US diplomacy.

In fact, it is probably in Burma that the first act of Joe Biden’s power struggle between China and the United States is perhaps being played out. In an interview broadcast this Sunday by CBS, Joe Biden made it clear that China would remain the strategic enemy of the United States.

“I’m not going to handle this like Trump”, said the new US president. “We must not have a conflict. But there will be extreme competition”, he added. On January 20, its Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, declared that Donald Trump “had been right” to have a position “firmer against China”. And Joe Biden did not fail, on this occasion, to clarify his vision of Chinese President Xi Jin Ping.“He’s very tough. I’m not saying this as a criticism, it’s just reality, he doesn’t have an ounce of democracy in him”, did he declare.

The Burmese crisis could thus be the first symbolic battlefield of this clash of influence, which far exceeds the fate of Aung San Su Kyi and democracy activists in Burma.