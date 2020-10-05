Same-sex relationships remain illegal in Burma.

“I didn’t mean to lie.” Campaigning for the November 8 elections in Burma, Myo Min Tun openly displays his homosexuality. This is a first in the country where same-sex relationships remain illegal even though attitudes are starting to change.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy (LND), has done virtually nothing for the gay community since taking power in 2015, advocacy groups say. The law inherited from the British colonial era which punishes homosexual relations up to ten years in prison is no longer strictly enforced, but it is still in force, responsible for discrimination and harassment, according to its detractors.

Disappointed, Myo Min Tun decided to go into politics when transgender friends told him about being “victims of humiliation and police violence”. In the midst of an election campaign to renew the parliament and regional assemblies, this 39-year-old florist, who is seeking a mandate as regional councilor in Mandalay (center), has decided for the first time to openly display his homosexuality.

I realized that there was no one in parliament to talk about this.Myo Min Tunto AFP

“I’m doing this to be a trailblazer so that all LGBT people know we can be whoever we want”, notes the candidate who has also devoted himself to the fight against AIDS in an NGO. Last year, the suicide of a librarian, an alleged victim of homophobic harassment at his workplace, sparked an unprecedented stir in the homosexual community. But the investigation excluded any responsibility of the employer in this death, describing the young man as “mentally weak”, proof of the prejudices still numerous in the conservative country.