Burma: 36 Missing in Mine Landslide

At least 36 people are missing as a result of a landslide in a jade mine in northern Burma, rescue teams confirmed to EFE on Monday.

The miners were digging on Sunday in search of jade on the mountainside when they were surprised by the landslide, which dragged them into a lake, in Hpakant, a remote mountainous area in the northern state of Kachin, a member of the Jade Rescue Organization told EFE. Burma (Myanmar) who preferred to remain anonymous.

The rescuer assured that the landslide occurred in a few days “in which it rains non-stop” and affirmed that the search tasks continue.

These types of events are frequent in Hpakant, the epicenter of the most lucrative and extensive jade mines in the world and where miners They work in extremely precarious conditions.

In July 2020, an avalanche engulfed more than 160 miners while they were extracting jade from excavated hillsides in torrential rain. and a year earlier, at least 54 people died from a landslide at another point in the mining complex, located some 800 kilometers north of the capital, Naypyidó.

Jade mines are a magnet for thousands of impoverished Burmese from all over the countrybut in most cases the benefits are small and the risks are high.

Burma is the world’s largest producer of jadeite, a prized variety of jade that is mined mainly in the Kachin Mountains and is especially sought after in neighboring China, where most exports go. EFE

