Monday, August 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Burma: 36 Missing in Mine Landslide

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in World
0
Burma: 36 Missing in Mine Landslide

Close


Close

burma

The landslide occurred on a day of heavy rain.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING / iStock

The landslide occurred on a day of heavy rain.

The jade mines are a magnet for thousands of impoverished Burmese from all over the country.

At least 36 people are missing as a result of a landslide in a jade mine in northern Burma, rescue teams confirmed to EFE on Monday.

See also  James: what he did in his short stint at Olympiacos, more doubts than successes

(It may interest you: Burma: Asean says not to give up on its goal of ending violence).

The miners were digging on Sunday in search of jade on the mountainside when they were surprised by the landslide, which dragged them into a lake, in Hpakant, a remote mountainous area in the northern state of Kachin, a member of the Jade Rescue Organization told EFE. Burma (Myanmar) who preferred to remain anonymous.

The rescuer assured that the landslide occurred in a few days “in which it rains non-stop” and affirmed that the search tasks continue.

These types of events are frequent in Hpakant, the epicenter of the most lucrative and extensive jade mines in the world and where miners They work in extremely precarious conditions.

(Also: Burma’s military junta announces amnesty for more than 3,000 prisoners.)

Miner

Reference image, miners.

In July 2020, an avalanche engulfed more than 160 miners while they were extracting jade from excavated hillsides in torrential rain. and a year earlier, at least 54 people died from a landslide at another point in the mining complex, located some 800 kilometers north of the capital, Naypyidó.

Jade mines are a magnet for thousands of impoverished Burmese from all over the countrybut in most cases the benefits are small and the risks are high.

See also  More than 100 killed by airstrike in Myanmar, including children and pregnant women

Burma is the world’s largest producer of jadeite, a prized variety of jade that is mined mainly in the Kachin Mountains and is especially sought after in neighboring China, where most exports go. EFE

EFE

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Burma #Missing #Landslide

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Duván Zapata, bound for Rome at the request of José Mourinho himself

Duván Zapata, bound for Rome at the request of José Mourinho himself

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result