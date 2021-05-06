Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Burkina Faso is one of the few countries in the world (around 30) where March 8 is a public holiday. To celebrate it, each year a different cloth is designed dedicated to that day and the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, are filled with people dressing it in varied and creative models to honor the women’s festival. However, 52% of them in this country get married (by force or will) before the age of 18, according to Amnesty International. The data provided by the Ministry of Education also indicates that only 4% of young women carry out university studies.

Leaders, creatives and rebels with a cause have given us their testimony of what has been achieved and, above all, of the fight that they undertake every day with determination to advance a little more in accessing their most basic rights in their country.

Abibata Kaboré

Kaboré prepares her dress with this year’s Women’s Day fabric for the celebrations on March 8 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Juan Luis Rod

Abibata Kaboré is an exception: the daughter of a poor farmer on the outskirts of Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, is the only one of the whole family who is about to finish secondary school. At 20, she is also the only one in her group of friends who is no longer married and with children. With no resources, no electricity at home to study at night, Kaboré helps his father in the fields and his mother in caring for his siblings. But most of all, he wants to become a doctor. To achieve this, a long and hard journey still awaits you that will undoubtedly test your perseverance.

Thérèse and Delphine Ouedraogo

Thérèse (left) and Delphine Ouedraogo pose for a photo at the Wentemga school, in a neighborhood of the Burkinabe capital. Juan Luis Rod

Thérèse Ouedraogo is president of the World March for the Women of Burkina Faso and Delphine Ouedraogo is the treasurer of one of the organization’s member associations. The World March was born in 1996 and is an international movement that regrouped grassroots organizations that fight to eradicate poverty and sexist violence.

“In the eighties I was part of a mixed organization and they put us behind to listen to the men and prepare the food,” says Thérèse. “We did not have the right to participate in the debates, despite the fact that we contributed our contribution like everyone else. Little by little, we were occupying important positions in the organization and today men are proud that we can speak during a meeting ”.

“There are men who do not want us to leave the house, but happiness is not within four walls,” adds Delphine. “We don’t want a golden prison in a chalet with a television inside. We want to develop as people, be part of associations, take care of our children, access knowledge. There are men who have already understood that it is a pride that their wife can read and write. A woman who knows her worth can overcome difficulties and get ahead ”.

Monique ilboudo

Monique Ilboudo poses at the entrance of a building on Yanea avenue, one of the main arteries that forms the backbone of the city of Ouagadougou. Juan Luis Rod

Monique Ilboudo was born in 1959 and is the first Burkina Faso woman to publish her novels. Between 1992 and 1995, she wrote a chronicle on feminism in one of the main Burkinabe newspapers and that same year she created an observatory on women’s rights in her country. She is a lawyer, a professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ouagadougou (the first female to practice in this faculty) and in 2020 she just published her fourth novel.

“I fight to promote intergenerational dialogue around our visibility,” says this writer. “Each voice (female or male) is different and enriches the artistic and cultural diversity of the country. Through the creation of stories and people, I believe that I contribute to feed the imagination and reflection of my contemporaries. African women have fought for freedom and equality, like so many others in the world. This fight for full citizenship and against violence is essential for their dignity. With the help of the media and social networks, today we can share our experiences with other women in the world and move forward feeling more in solidarity ”.

Irène Tassembédo

Photo courtesy of Irène Tassembédo.

Irène Tassembédo was born in 1956. She is a dancer, choreographer and actress. After his training at the Mudra school, created by Maurice Béjart in Dakar (Senegal), he explored different disciplines such as theater, film, television and dance. In 2009 he opened his own dance center in Ouagadougou and created the International Contemporary Dance Festival (FIDO).

“Dance is an art accessible to all through which values ​​can be transmitted,” he explains. “The center of my creations are women and youth. Sometimes I touch on very hard subjects like the ablation of the clitoris, the forced marriages, the sexist violence, the masculine domination, the prostitution, etcetera. I am convinced that dancing can change mentalities. I also carry out projects with marginalized people that this discipline allows to value themselves and heal wounds… It is urgent to abolish the nefarious practices that definitively mark the existence of women and leave deep physical and mental wounds for the rest of their lives ”.

Kady Traoré

Kady Traoré poses at her home in Ouagadougou with the clapperboard with which she filmed her well-known television series ‘Femme au foyer’. Juan Luis Rod

Kady Traoré was born in 1979. She is an actress, film director and producer. Currently, he directs the National Center for the Performing and Audiovisual Arts (CENASA) of Burkina Faso. In 2019 he made the television series Femme au foyer (Housewife) and received the award for the best director of francophone series at the Zafaa festival in Nigeria.

“Femme au foyer it deals with the female condition. The protagonists consider themselves emancipated, but they meet men who are not aware of their cause. We focus on educating women about their rights, but not men. They are going to rebel more and more, but they will not understand why. Men are glad to have a partner who has gone to college, as long as she does not earn more than he does and does not overshadow her. A successful professional girl is considered a bad wife and often has many problems at home, ”he says.

“We are at a very basic level of women’s rights… We could not even sanction domestic violence. Some propositions are premature, and others are too far from our cultural context. Our struggle should be adapted to our reality… Young women are caught between the social pressure of tradition and modernity. Recently, a niece wanted to marry a man who wants to be a polygamist and she refused. So the wedding did not take place ”, concludes the creator.

Tipoko Zongo

Tipoko Zongo posing after finishing one of his performances in Ouagadougou. Juan Luis Rod

Tipoko Zongo was born in 1985 and is an actress, storyteller and member of the first exclusively female Burkinabe music group. She interprets stories written by herself and inspired by stories from her people, which are often related to women.

“Many men ask their wives to stop working. They have to stay at home and, often, the husband humiliates them ”, denounces Zongo. “Little by little, she closes in on herself and blames herself. You have to be submissive. My son’s father has motivated me to continue working, but his family criticized and insulted me, saying that I was a whore and a drug addict. They ended up kicking me out of the house. I chose art. I was alone with my baby… But my life is art, music, stories, theater. I can live without a husband ”, he points out.

Celebrating March 8 in Burkina means paying tribute to women and men who fight every day so that their rights are not left on paper, in conventions and agreements signed and ratified in international spheres. And it is to pay tribute to 2,000 who die each year, according to Amnesty International, during pregnancy and childbirth, for causes that could be avoided, or by 63% of women who have undergone clitoral ablation. Also to the hundreds who have been accused of witchcraft and who live far from their communities in reception centers, and who were never able to reach because they were lynched. To each and every one of the women who, because they are, have been victims of discrimination.

