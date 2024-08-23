Burkina Faso’s military junta has taken a controversial step by approving a draft amendment to the family code that seeks to impose harsh punishments on LGBTIQ+ people. The about-face puts the country on the list of African nations that have, in recent times, significantly tightened their policies against same-sex relationships. The announcement was made on the evening of Wednesday, July 10, following the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the leader of the military junta, Ibrahim Traore. Interim Justice Minister Edasso Rodrique Bayala stated that “from now on, homosexuality and related practices will be prohibited and punishable by law,” representing a drastic shift in the country’s stance on the fundamental rights of the LGBTIQ+ community. The law must now be approved by Parliament and signed into law by Traore.

The move to criminalise homosexuality in the country is part of a growing trend of anti-LGBTQI+ legislation that has gained traction in Africa, especially over the past year. Last May, Uganda enacted one of the world’s toughest laws against LGBTIQ+ people, tightening legal penalties for those in same-sex relationships. In February, Ghana’s parliament unanimously passed legislation that significantly increases repression against the LGBTIQ+ community.

These measures are often based on cultural and religious values. However, they are also subject to strong criticism, both within and outside the respective countries, both from national and international human rights organisations and LGTBIQ+ defenders, as well as from other political actors, who maintain that these laws violate fundamental rights and exacerbate the marginalisation and persecution of LGTBIQ+ people in the country.

Repercussions inside and outside

The decision by Burkina Faso’s interim government could have significant repercussions, both nationally and internationally. Domestically, the implementation of this law could result in increased discrimination, violence and human rights abuses against LGBTIQ+ people. Fear of legal repercussions could drive many into hiding, further isolating them from accessing essential services and support networks.

At the international level, this move could strain relations with Western countries and organizations advocating for LGBTQI+ rights. The alignment of Burkina Faso’s junta with neighboring military regimes that share anti-Western stances could further complicate diplomatic efforts to promote human rights and foster democratic governance in the region.

Above all, the adoption of this bill by Burkina Faso’s military junta marks a critical moment for the country and underscores the ongoing struggle between progressive movements advocating for human rights and conservative forces seeking to preserve traditional values. The outcome of this contest will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the human rights landscape in the country for years to come.

The response of the international community and its support for LGBTIQ+ rights will be crucial. The voices of advocates, both inside and outside Burkina Faso, will play a vital role in combating discrimination and promoting equality in the face of increasing adversity. Global collaboration will be essential to strengthen local resilience and foster positive change in the situation of LGBTIQ+ rights in the region.

Antonio Lorenzo Castellanos is a specialist in Development Cooperation with Sub-Saharan Africa and an expert in Human Rights and Sustainable Development from the University of Jaén (UJA).

