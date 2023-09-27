Burkina Faso | The military junta says it prevented a coup attempt

Officers suspected of the hijacking attempt and other participants have been arrested and some are being sought.

West African The military junta in power in Burkina Faso says it has thwarted a coup attempt. A statement read on the country’s state television said the country’s intelligence and security services prevented the coup on Tuesday.

There was a military coup in Burkina Faso a year ago in September, when the current captain Ibrahim Traore ousted the previous military coup d’état Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiban.

This had seized power eight months earlier Roch Marc Christian from Kabore. Both hijackings were partly due to dissatisfaction with the results in the fight against jihadists.

On Tuesday night in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, thousands of people took to the streets to show their support for Traore as rumors of a coup attempt spread on social media.

Burkina Faso is one of the poorest countries in the world. It became independent in 1960 as Upper Volta and in 1984 it changed its name to Burkina Faso.

Military coups were common in the country’s first decades.

In 1987 Blaise Compaore seized power and then ruled the country for 27 years until he abdicated. After Compaore, Kabore was elected president in 2015, who was re-elected in 2020 and then deposed.

Burkina Faso’s neighboring countries Mali and Niger have also experienced military coups this decade. They are also fighting jihadists.