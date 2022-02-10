Damiba will officially assume the position when he is sworn in before this body soon, a judicial source said Thursday.

The source explained that the Constitutional Council issued a decision on Wednesday stating that “Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, a lieutenant-colonel in the national armed forces and head of the National Movement for Protection and Reform (the ruling military council), is the president of Burkina Faso” since January 24.

In its decision, the Constitutional Council added that Damiba is also the “head of state” and “the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces” and “will take the oath before the Constitutional Council” on an unspecified date.

The council noted that its decision is based on the “vacancy of the presidency” following the resignation that was forced to submit on January 24, ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

According to the judicial source, the date for taking the oath before the Constitutional Council has not yet been determined, but this step will take place “soon” after agreeing on its date between the Presidency of the Republic and the Council.

With this announcement, Damiba officially became the interim president of the country until the constitutional order is restored to it.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council expressed its “grave concern” about the “unconstitutional change of government” in Burkina Faso last month, avoiding describing what happened in the country as a “military coup” or explicitly denouncing it.

After negotiations described by diplomatic sources as difficult, the Council unanimously adopted a formal declaration that “takes note” of the suspension of Burkina Faso’s membership in the Economic Community of West African States “ECOWAS” and the African Union, “until there is a prompt and effective restoration of constitutional order by the military authorities.”

Last week, ECOWAS decided not to impose sanctions on Burkina Faso, but called on the new leaders of the West African country to provide a timetable for a “reasonable return to constitutional order”.