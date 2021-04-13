Burkina Faso | The ex-president of Burkina Faso is accused of murdering his predecessor

Blaise Compaoré is likely to remain in exile in Côte d’Ivoire.

West African Ex-president of Burkina Faso for 27 years Blaise Compaoré, 70, is prosecuted by his predecessor Thomas Sankaran murder. The news agency AFP Compaoré reports on the matter, referring to the information of lawyers.

The indictment is being heard in a military court in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. Compaoré has been living in exile in Côte d’Ivoire for seven years and his presence at the trial does not seem likely.

The left-wing freedom fighter Sankara led Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987 and Compaoré was his ally. The hero was killed in the 1987 coup that elevated Compaoré to president.

Compaoré, who abandoned socialist policies, won four consecutive presidential elections, none of which were considered particularly honest by observers.

Compaoré was ousted in a popular uprising in the summer of 2014 and went into exile in October of that year.

Current President, Acting Prime Minister in the 1990s Roch Marc Christian Kabore was elected president in 2015. He won his second term in the first round of last November’s presidential election with more than 57 percent of the vote.

Compaore gave an interview in the fall of 2019 The Africa Report. In it, he admitted that he was suffering from severe homesickness.