With a statement, the transitional government of the military Ibrahim Traoré decided to suspend the broadcast of Radio France Internationale (RFI). They denounce that the station gave voice to Islamist insurgents, while from RFI they assure that they will do everything possible to re-establish their broadcasts. This, when it is the second suspension of RFI in recent months.

A new blow for France in the Sahel. The transitional government of Burkina Faso decided to suspend, until further notice, the broadcasting of the public radio station Radio France Internationale (RFI).

This comes after RFI reported last week that there had been “a coup attempt.” This was also reported by other media outlets after the head of state, Ibrahim Traoré, denounced an attempt at “destabilization”.

“This means thus contributes to a desperate maneuver by terrorist groups to dissuade the thousands of Burkinabe mobilized for the defense of the homeland,” says the statement signed by government spokesman Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, who also adds that there had been voice to false and Islamist testimonies.

RFI will do everything possible to restore its broadcasts

According to the Government of Burkina Faso, RFI transmitted the message of a leader of a militant group in which he threatened the population.

From RFI they strongly condemned a suspension that they consider was taken without prior notice and without the implementation of the procedures established by the communications regulator.

“RFI strongly deplores this decision and protests against the totally unfounded accusations that call into question his professionalism,” Radio France Internationale said in a statement. He also added that he will explore ways to restore his stream.

Second suspension in Africa in the last few months

Ibrahim Traoré is the youngest head of state in the world. He was sworn in as transitional president in October after a coup on September 30, the second so far this year in Burkina Faso.

RFI Africa is one of the main radio stations in the French-speaking part of the continent. But this has not been the only case in West Africa. In March Mali suspended both RFI and France 24.

Relations between France and its former colonies in the region are going through a bad time. African countries accuse France of not having done enough to confront Islamist terrorism, since it occupied northern Mali in 2012 and began to expand to other countries.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the new president of Burkina Faso, leaves the ceremony for the 35th anniversary of the assassination of Thomas Sankara, in Ouagadougou, on October 15, 2022. © AFP – Olympia de Maismontoi

This later had repercussions with political instability and military coups. In Mali, for example, they were in August 2020 and May 2021. There, France withdrew its troops due to delays in returning to the constitutional regime. Mali then turned to the Russian private military firm, Wagner Group, to combat the insurgents.

Among citizens, anti-French sentiment has also increased, as demonstrated by the attacks in Burkina Faso against the French embassy, ​​the cultural center and the military base, while they increasingly feel closer to Russia.

France 24 with Reuters and EFE