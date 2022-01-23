The government confirmed that there had been shooting in some army camps, denying that a coup had taken place, according to “Reuters”.

And “AFP” had quoted military sources as saying that shooting took place on Sunday in a number of military barracks in Burkina Faso, two of them in the capital, Ouagadougou.

“Since one o’clock local time, gunfire was heard in Goenge coming from the Sangoulé Lamizana camp,” said a soldier in the Goengi district, at the western exit from Ouagadougou.

Shooting was also heard in another army camp in Bab Si, south of Ouagadougou, and at an air base near the airport.

Gunfire was also heard in barracks in the northern towns of Kaya and Waigoya.

The shooting comes a day after police arrested dozens of people during demonstrations to protest against the government’s failure to stop the violence sweeping the West African country.

And security sources announced the killing of two soldiers in the north during the protests, which were banned by the authorities earlier in the week.

In Kaya, residents reported that the demonstrators stormed the headquarters of the ruling party.

The country in the Sahel region has witnessed attacks by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS since 2015, killing about two thousand people.