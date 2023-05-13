The transitional authorities in Burkina Faso have extended the state of emergency in place since March in eight out of 13 regions for a period of six months, according to a statement published on Saturday.

The country suffers from repeated and bloody terrorist attacks carried out by groups linked to the extremist organizations Al Qaeda and ISIS.

The extension aims to “strengthen and consolidate the fight against insecurity and provide more opportunities and resources for the defense and security forces to continue their actions to secure the country,” according to Justice Minister Pepata Nebe Ouedraogo, who defended the bill in parliament.

The bill, which was unanimously adopted by Parliament, based on a referral from the government, was considered valid from April 29 last at 00:00 until October 29 at 23:59 pm.

The government declared a state of emergency in mid-April for a period of 30 days retroactively, from March 30 to April 29.

The state of emergency allows for the restriction of some basic freedoms, such as freedom of movement or assembly.

In mid-April, the transitional authorities in Burkina Faso also issued a decree providing for “general mobilization” in order to “give the state all necessary means” to confront terrorist attacks in the country.

Burkina Faso, a country located in the African Sahel region, has witnessed since 2015 a spiral of terrorist violence that appeared in Mali years ago and spread beyond its borders.

The violence has left more than 10,000 civilians and soldiers dead over the past seven years, according to NGOs, and displaced more than two million people.