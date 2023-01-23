Today, Monday, the authorities in Burkina Faso commented on their request for French forces to leave the country.
The government spokesman said that the authorities decided to end the military agreement that allows French forces to fight terrorist groups in the country.
The speaker justified this decision with the authorities’ desire for Burkina Faso to assume responsibility for its own defence.
National television in the West African country reported on Saturday that the government had suspended the 2018 military agreement with France but still wanted support in the form of equipment.
The television added that France has a month to withdraw its forces.
Yesterday, Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was waiting for clarifications from Captain Ibrahim Traore, the transitional president in Burkina Faso, regarding the decision.
“At the current stage, we don’t know how we can be more clear (than what we said),” a Burkina Faso government spokesman said on national television.
Burkina Faso is witnessing attacks and acts of violence carried out by extremist movements linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS terrorist organizations. It resulted in the killing of thousands of civilians and the displacement of about two million people from their villages.
