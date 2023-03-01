Burkina Faso announced the cessation of the “military assistance agreement” signed in 1961 with France, weeks after it requested the withdrawal of French forces.
In a letter sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso to Paris dated Tuesday, Ouagadougou declared “the cessation of the military assistance agreement concluded in Paris on April 24, 1961 between the Republic of Upper Volta (the former name of Burkina Faso) and the French Republic.”
Burkina Faso shall grant a “period of one month” after the receipt of this letter for “the definitive departure of all French soldiers serving in the military departments of Burkina Faso”.
On January 18, the authorities in Ouagadougou demanded that the French forces leave their territory within a month.
France is the former colonial power in Burkina Faso and several West African countries.
The Burkina Faso authorities recently expressed their desire to diversify their partnerships, especially in combating terrorist groups that have been carrying out attacks since 2015.
Burkina Faso, especially the northern half of it, suffers from repeated and increasing attacks by terrorist groups linked to the “Al Qaeda” and “ISIS” terrorist organizations, which have killed thousands and forced about two million villagers to flee their homes.
