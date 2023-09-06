Burkina Faso | At least 53 soldiers and volunteers died in the fighting

The impoverished West African nation of Burkina Faso is using volunteer fighters in its war against jihadists.

Seventeen soldier and 36 volunteer fighters who were on the side of the government have been killed in battles against militant fighters in the West African country of Burkina Faso, the country’s army announced on Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters.

Several armed groups operate in Burkina Faso, some of which have links to the terrorist organizations ISIS and al-Qaeda. The battle reported on Tuesday was the most serious incident in months, Reuters estimated.

Burkina Faso has been fighting jihadists since 2015, and more than ten thousand people are estimated to have died in the clashes.

There were two military coups in the country last year. After the latter coup, French soldiers were ordered out of the country, after which the poor country’s military junta has tried to warm up its relations with Russia.

The army has sided with the local population in its fight against jihadists in the northern parts of the country. Last April, 34 volunteer fighters were killed in an attack by armed forces.