Burkina Faso has been fighting jihadists since 2015.

At least 32 volunteers and 10 soldiers were killed in separate attacks by suspected jihadists in the northern part of Burkina Faso in West Africa over the weekend, the country’s authorities say.

Eight soldiers and 32 volunteers were killed in the first attack near the village of Aorema on Saturday. According to the authorities, 50 terrorists were killed in the army’s counterattack, which also used the air force.

On Sunday, another attack on army forces killed two soldiers and 20 attackers.

Burkina Faso is one of the poorest countries in the world, and the country’s government has been fighting jihadists since 2015. In addition, there were two military coups in Burkina Faso last year.

Last Thursday, the military junta in power ordered a general mobilization so that the state would have all the means it needs to fight attacks by jihadists belonging to al-Qaeda and the ISIS organization.

The plans for the launch have not been made public. A security source has told news agency AFP that it would include declaring a state of emergency in areas hit by jihadist attacks.

Last Tuesday, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Defense called on current and retired soldiers to donate their unused uniforms to equip current soldiers in the army.

Last in week 44, a civilian was reported killed in attacks by armed terrorist groups in two villages near the border between Burkina Faso and Niger. It was one of Burkina Faso’s worst terrorist attacks on civilians since interim president Capt. Ibrahim Traore seized power last September. In Deou in the north of Burkina Faso, 51 soldiers were killed in an attack in February.

The government of Burkina Faso has already announced its intention to recruit 5,000 more soldiers to fight the jihadists. Interim President Traore has announced the goal of recapturing 40 percent of the country’s surface, which is currently under jihadist control.

Humanitarian according to non-governmental organizations that provide aid, more than 10,000 people have died in Burkina Faso since 2015 in battles against jihadists. In addition, two million people have had to flee their homes.

Burkina Faso used to have troops from former colonial master France fighting jihadists. However, this spring Traore ordered France to withdraw its soldiers from the country.

Western countries have feared that Burkina Faso will ask the Russian Wagner mercenary company to fight the jihadists. Traore has denied claims about the presence of Wagner’s soldiers in the country.