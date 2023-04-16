Burkina Faso | At least 40 were killed in the suspected jihadist attack

The military junta ruling the country announced a general shutdown on Thursday to give the state additional means to combat attacks blamed on jihadists.

At least 34 volunteers and six soldiers were killed in a suspected jihadist attack in northern Burkina Faso in West Africa, the regional governor said on Sunday.

In addition, at least 33 people were reportedly wounded in the attack. They are treated in the hospital.

According to the governor, a group of soldiers and civilian volunteers came under attack on Saturday afternoon.

A local security authority source confirmed the death toll and said that several dozen terrorists had been killed in the counterattack launched after the attack.

Lie the ruling military junta on Thursday declared a general mobilization to give the state more means to combat attacks blamed on jihadists.

Violence has intensified this year in the country, and dozens of civilians and soldiers have been killed in attacks every week.