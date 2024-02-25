Burkina Faso | At least 15 people were killed in the attack on the Catholic church

Burkina Faso is part of the vast Sahel region, where violent extremism has been fought for years.

Burkina In Faso, twenty civilians have been killed in an attack on a Catholic church. The representative of the church tells about this in a press release to the news agency AFP.

In the press release, what happened is described as a terrorist attack and the attack is said to have taken place when the parishioners had gathered for Sunday prayer.

According to preliminary information, 15 people have died and two have been wounded.

The attack took place in the village of Essakane, which is located in the so-called three-border zone in the northeastern part of the country, near the borders of Mali and Niger.

Sunday's attack is the latest in a string of atrocities in the region that have been blamed on jihadist groups. Some of the attacks have targeted Christian churches, while others have kidnapped clergy.

In the West Located in Africa, Burkina Faso is part of the vast Sahel region, which has been fighting against growing violent extremism ever since the 2011 civil war in Libya. The civil war was also followed by the Islamist takeover in Mali in 2012.

Jihadist insurgencies have spread to Burkina Faso and Niger since 2015.

When the captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in Burkina Faso in 2022, it was already the country's second coup in less than a year. Both coups were motivated by dissatisfaction with the government's perceived failure to suppress jihadist violence. About 20,000 people have been killed in the violence in Burkina Faso and more than two million have been forced to leave their homes.