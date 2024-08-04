Burkina Faso asks Ukraine to ‘pull itself together’ over terrorism

The Burkina Faso authorities have criticized Ukraine’s position on the fight against terrorism, asking the country’s authorities to “pull themselves together,” the portal reports. Burkina24.

In particular, the country’s authorities were outraged by the broadcast by the Ukrainian embassy in Senegal of a video about an attack by Tuaregs on fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Mali.

“Recalling the sacred principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkina Faso Abroad places before the government of Ukraine its responsibilities and, above all, calls on it to pull itself together,” the portal quotes the reaction of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Burkina Faso condemned Ukraine’s support for terrorists in Mali and called on the world community to assess such actions. The country’s authorities also stressed that they were surprised by such statements from Kyiv.