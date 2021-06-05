No Result
Burkina Faso | Armed assailants killed an estimated 100 civilians in Burkina Faso, government says

June 5, 2021
The attack took place on Friday night in a village called Solhan.

ARMS the attackers have killed an estimated 100 civilians in Burkina Faso in West Africa.

According to the news agency Reuters.

Attack took place on Friday night in a village called Solhan, near the Niger border in the north of the country. The attackers burned homes and shops in the attack.

The Burkina Faso administration reported on the matter on Saturday. It described the attackers as terrorists, but there was no more detailed information about their backgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

The government has declared a 72-hour period of national mourning for the country.

The two of you during the year, more than 1.14 million people have been forced to flee their homes in Burkina Faso as a result of the violence. In addition, there are 20,000 refugees in the country who have fled jihadist attacks from neighboring Mali.

Attacks by jihadists linked to al-Qaeda and Isis have increased in the Sahel region of West Africa this year. In particular, the number of attacks has increased in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

.

