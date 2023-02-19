Burkina Faso’s army announced on Sunday the end of the operations of the French “Saber” force in the country, three weeks after the transitional government denounced the defense agreements linking the two countries, in light of the continuing terrorism.
The Army Staff said in a statement, “The General Staff of the Armies and the Command of the Saber Force held this Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Bella Zagreh Camp Campus in Campoisane (at the outskirts of Ouagadougou) a ceremony in which they lowered the flags in an official end to the (French) force’s operations on the territory of Burkina Faso.”
