Burkina Faso | About 30 civilians died in Burkina Faso in a bloody attack on the village

This is one of the most serious jihadist attacks in the country.

Burkina In Faso, West Africa, dozens of civilians have died in a suspected jihadist attack, local security officials say.

The attack took place on Monday in the eastern part of the country in the village of Kodyel, which, according to authorities, was hit by a large number of armed attackers.

A representative of a local civil defense group confirmed to the news agency AFP that about 30 people were killed in the attack. In addition, about twenty villagers were wounded.

Burkina Faso, one of the world’s poorest countries, has suffered from jihadist attacks since 2015, along with its neighbors Mali and Niger, but Monday’s attack is one of the most serious in terms of casualties.

One week ago, two Spanish journalists and one Irish nature activist were killed in an ambush in Burkina Faso against a group investigating poaching.