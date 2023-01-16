Gunmen kidnapped the women while they were picking wild fruits near the village of Lekki, about 15 kilometers from the town of Aribenda, and in another area west of the town..

The government statement said: “The search began with the aim of finding all the innocent victims unharmed,” according to Reuters.

Burkina Faso is fighting a violent rebellion linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS, which spread from neighboring Mali in 2015, despite international military efforts to contain it..

Thousands have been killed and more than 2.7 million displaced across the Sahel region, where insecurity has hurt agriculture and contributed to rising levels of hunger, according to the United Nations.